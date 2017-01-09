NewsX exclusive: I am ready to join politics, says Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar on Monday unveiled her plans to join politics soon.
In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Deepa said that people want her to join politics and she plans to fulfil their wish soon.
Deepa also said that she does not have any immediate plans of formulating a new party, however her focus would be on developmental politics.
Jaya's niece Deepa Jayakumar speaks exclusively to #NewsX pic.twitter.com/cZtWk5c4zc
— NewsX (@NewsX) January 9, 2017
