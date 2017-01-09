BSF jawan posts video on Facebook to show the plight of soldiers

New Delhi: A video featuring a BSF soldier has surfaced on internet and it’s going viral. In the video, the soldier Tej Badur Yadav is seen talking about his plight while carrying out the duties at the border.

Tej Badur Yadav, a jawan of the 29th battalion of Seema Suraksha Bal in Jammu and Kashmir, talks about the inedible food that he and the other soldiers are expected to eat.

The soldier also talks about the misbehaviour done by the senior officials.

"Neither the media, nor any minister tries to take a note on how are we going through this harsh weather. Our condition is horrible (humare halat bartar hain). After this, I will send three videos that will show how our officials are mistreating us. We do not want to blame any government because they give everything we need but our senior officials sell everything (for their own profit)," the jawan says.

The video then shows shots of burnt chappatis and runny daal, where Yadav's voice can be heard saying that there are even times when the soldiers have to go to sleep on an empty stomach.

"I will show you that we get only one paratha in the breakfast that too without any curry or pickle. We get it (stuffed chapatti) only with a cup of tea. In afternoon, we get 'daal' and its only turmeric and salt and nothing else. I will also show you the condition of chapattis, says Yadav.

In the end, Yadav requests the PM Modi to look into the matter to stop this unending scam. He also says that he may be dismissed after uploading the video but he wants people know the deplorable condition in which the soldiers live.

"I request honourable Prime Minister to look into the matter. Friends, I may not live once I upload this video as my officials have high approach. Kindly share the video as much as possible so that every media organisation comes here and investigates and also witness how soldiers are living," he says.

Commenting on the video, Home Minster Rajnath Singh sought a report from the Home Secretary and directed him to take appropriate action on the same.

"I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan's plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the BSF and take appropriate action," he said.