Mother, daughter found dead in Delhi flat with ‘fake’ suicide note

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old mother and her daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their rented flat in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Monday evening.

The dead body of the 24-year-old mother was later identified as Geetanjali.

Further disclosing the crime incident, Omvir Singh, DCP (East), said that a hand-written suicide note was found near the victims’ bodies, but it seems to be 'fake'.

"The suicide note seems to be fake and kept at the crime spot to mislead the police," DCP added.

The suicide note found from the place suggested that the woman committed suicide after killing her daughter. As per the note, the women took the extreme step due to some personal reason.

Also Read: Kidnapped tribals found shot dead in Manipur

Commenting on the matter, the investigating officer said that the circumstances of the deaths and the handwriting suggested that the note was not written by the woman.

The victim’s husband, Mithilesh, is employed with the Indian Railways as a locomotive driver. The family hailed from Bihar and had moved to their East Vinod Nagar flat a few months ago.

The murder came to light at around 6:15PM on Monday after Mithilesh's phone calls to Geetanjali went unanswered.

Later, Mithilesh asked for help from his neighbour who entered the flat through the balcony and found the mother and daughter lying dead in a pool of blood.

Investigation is underway to narrow down the clues to nab the accused, said the investigating officer.