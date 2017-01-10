1 terrorist killed in encounter between security forces and terrorists at Bandipora, J&K

New Delhi: A terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday after an encounter took place between armed forces and terrorists at Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter occurred early Tuesday morning at the Parray Mohalla Hajin area of Bandipora district. Security forces retaliated by firing shots at the terrorists, killing one of them in the process.

J&K: Arms, ammunition and paraphernalia recovered in Bandipora encounter that took place this morning pic.twitter.com/euCQ5J3TcW — ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017

The attack occurs a day after terrorists attacked a GREF camp in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Three personnel were killed in the attack.