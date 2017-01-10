Supreme Court to hear Triple Talaq case today

New Delhi: In an attempt to end the misogyny against women of Muslim community, the Supreme Court is all set to hear a number of petitions on the Constitutional legitimacy of triple talaq.

In order to quash the practice of triple talaq, many women have filed for the petition before the Supreme Court.

Commenting on the matter, the Central Government of India has also told the court that it stands against the gender injustice prevailing in the community.

Defending the practice, All India Muslim Personal Law Board said that it is better to divorce a woman than kill her.

“The rights bestowed by religion can't be questioned in a court of law”, it further added.

Previously in December, the Allahabad High Court termed the Islamic practice of divorcing a woman by uttering the word "talaq" thrice as unconstitutional.

The High Court's ruling said, "Triple talaq is unconstitutional, it violates the rights of Muslim women". The court further added that no personal law board is above the Constitution.