Video of MP school principal sexually exploiting young boys goes viral; police on hunt

New Delhi: A massive public outcry was triggered in a Madhya Pradesh village after a video of two school boys being sexually exploited by the principal of Ganga Prasad Middle High School went viral.

The accused was identified as Shyamkant Sharma, the principal of Ganga Prasad Middle High School of Harpalpur which comes under Chhatarpur district.

The incident that took place around two weeks ago was highlighted after the video went viral on social media.

The clip was secretly shot by schoolmates of the victims. Later, the clip was seized by the police who are investigating the case.