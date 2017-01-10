Video of MP school principal sexually exploiting young boys goes viral; police on hunt

New Delhi: A massive public outcry was triggered in a Madhya Pradesh village after a video of two school boys being sexually exploited by the principal of Ganga Prasad Middle High School went viral.
The accused was identified as Shyamkant Sharma, the principal of Ganga Prasad Middle High School of Harpalpur which comes under Chhatarpur district.
The incident that took place around two weeks ago was highlighted after the video went viral on social media.
The clip was secretly shot by schoolmates of the victims. Later, the clip was seized by the police who are investigating the case.
Commenting on the alleged exploitation, the investigating officer of Harpalpur police station said, "We have registered a case against the principal of Ganga Prasad Middle High School, Shyamkant Sharma, under section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012".
The police was forced to take an action and register the case against the accused after the viral video triggered a public outcry.
Investigations are underway to nab the absconding principal, police said.
