Mumbai doctor stops surgery midway to take picture of cockroach. Know why

New Delhi: One would hate to be the patient of a doctor whose attention relies more on the environment than the actual problem. A Mumbai doctor halted a major surgery midway after spotting a cockroach inside the operation theatre, but many say he has a good reason for doing so.

Taking place in one of Thane's biggest super-speciality hospitals, a 45-year-old man was undergoing a surgery on his leg at the operation theatre when all of a sudden the doctors in the room halted the surgery. Apparently, a cockroach had entered the impenetrable chamber.

Senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sanjay Baranwal was executing the operation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital last Friday when he spotted cockroach lurking in the operation theatre. Baranwal, who had made several complaints regarding pest problem, took the picture to show the lack of hygiene and maintenance inside the hospital.

Also Read: Delhi hospital performs first scarless surgery in India

The main reason behind Baranwal's abrupt diversion of attention is that unhygienic and ill-maintained operation theatre would become a cause of postoperative infections for the patients. Hospitals are normally known for its impeccable cleanliness and disinfected space, so the contrary would negatively impact treatment and the reputation of the hospital.

“Ideally, in a super-speciality hospital, there is an infection control committee that ensures high cleanliness standards. It regularly takes swabs from ICUs and wards. But here, nothing of this sort has been done for a long time," he said.