Jallikattu: TN CM Paneerselvam pens letter to PM Modi

Chennai: As the clock ticks down to the last few days for Pongal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, to promulgate an ordinance enabling the conduct of Jallikattu or bull taming during the Pongal Festival.

The letter was released to the media in which Panneerselvam, defining the importance of the bull taming sport, considered it an integral part of Pongal festivities as it holds great importance for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Considering the urgency, the Government of India should consider promulgating an Ordinance removing the legal impediments enabling the conduct of Jallikattu during Pongal, 2017," he wrote to the Prime Minister.

For thousands of years Jallikattu has been practiced, but in 2014 the sport in which the objective is to pluck money bundles or gold tied to the bull was outlawed by the Supreme Court.

The festival of Pongal is celebrated to thank the Sun, rain and farm animals. This year It will kickstart on January 14.

On the second day of Pongal festivities — Maatu Pongal — Jallikattu is usually conducted, that falls on January 15.

"Considering the groundswell of sentiment and support for the conduct of Jallikattu all over Tamil Nadu, this is an issue on which the Government of India must act with maximum despatch," Panneerselvam's letter read.

Indian actor Dhanush also endorsed the ancient bull taming sport on twitter.