Delhi cops beat up Army colonel's son for standing in PM Modi's way

New Delhi: Taking place near Dhaula Kuan area in the national capital on Tuesday evening, a son of an Army colonel was allegedly beaten up by two policemen for standing in the way of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's procession.

When asked about the incident, the 15-year-old boy's parent said that he was going to play basketball at the Delhi Cantonment area and was waiting for a bus near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station when two policemen approached him and told him to leave the area.

When the boy said that he was just waiting for the bus, the two policemen alleged started abusing him. "When he asked them to refrain from talking like that, they started beating him up," said the boy's mother.

“My son was in his jersey and also carrying a basketball. But they didn’t spare him… he was beaten up and slapped several times… he started bleeding from his mouth,” she said. The boy's mother also added that the policemen misbehaved with a woman who tried to intervene in the matter.

The woman later called the boy's father after the boy was taken to police custody. It was only after the colonel's intervention that the traumatised boy was released.

PM Modi's procession passed the area minutes after the incident took place.