Parents ask Sushma Swaraj to help rescue daughter from Pakistani husband

Hyderabad: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is known to be one of the most proactive Union ministers of India and is very popular for helping out Indians in distress.

Recently a family in Hyderabad has sought help from the EAM in rescuing their daughter from her abusive husband in Pakistan.

The victim Mohammadi Begum was married to Mohammadi Younus through ‘telephonic Nikah’ in 1996 after an acquaintance fixed the alliance saying the man was an Omani national.

In the year 2012, Younus lost his job and informed his wife that he would have to move to his home country, Pakistan.

The victim’s father Mohammed Akbar was quoted as saying, “She was shocked to know that he was a Pakistani national. After reaching Pakistan, Younus cut off all her communication with her parents."

However, Akbar recently managed to get in touch with his daughter. Akbar added, “She said Younus tortures her regularly and her five children do not treat her well. She has been confined to a room at their home in Sialkot."

“We will be glad if Sushmaji brings our daughter to India. If required, we are ready to go to Pakistan," said Akbar.