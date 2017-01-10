DU college Miranda House declared ‘no selfie’ zone; students to approach DCW

New Delhi: Miranda House, one of the reputed colleges of Delhi University (DU) recently issued a notice to about 1,200 part-time students of its School of Open Learning (SOL) barring them from clicking selfies on the campus.

Now the students, who attend classes during the weekends and public holidays, have decided to approach the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to take action against the college.

The notice that was issued on November 27, 2016 says, “Many students have been seen clicking selfies, combing their hair and modelling... The college administration does not permit this. If any student is found wasting their time, then she will be suspended for the day and sent out of the campus."

As per the notice, clicking selfies amounts to misutilisation of time meant for studying.