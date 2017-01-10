BSF jawan video: Celebs salute soldier; BSF denies allegations

New Delhi: A huge controversy erupted in the nation after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Tej Bahadur Yadav, shared a video about the deplorable conditions faced by the jawans stationed at the border.

The video by the BSF jawan not only highlighted the problems being faced by the soldiers but also had images of burnt chappatis and runny daal that they are served during the mealtimes. In the video that went viral, Tej laments that there are even times when the soldiers have to go to sleep on an empty stomach.

However, taking a back seat on the matter, BSF said that constable Tej Bahadur as an individual has had a difficult past. From the initial days of his career he has needed regular counselling.

Apart from denying the allegations, the BSF criticised the constable and tagged him as a habitual offender of absenteeism without permission, chronic alcoholism and with misbehaving with his superiors. “For such reasons, individual has served mostly in headquarters under supervision of some dedicated superior officer,” BSF added.

BSF further commented that leaving apart the background of the individual, a DIG rank officer has reached the said location to investigate the circumstances alleged in the video.

With BSF voicing condemnation, the jawan of the 29th battalion of Seema Suraksha Bal in Jammu and Kashmir, was able to gather huge support from the film industry which took a stand for him.

Condemning the incident and hailing the jawan's stand, Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle and said:

Also joining the voice of BSF jawan was actor Randeep Hooda who tweeted, “Is this really true? Heartbroken!! What can be done about it? Pls spread like wildfire".

Expressing his shock over the incident, Major General Gagandeep Bakshi posted on Facebook, "I am intensely surprised by the BSF boy's video. All uniformed Forces take great pride in looking after their men. Good food for the boys is a matter of pride for the unit. And there is simply NO compromise on this basic issue. I’m sure the BSF hierarchy will check this out thoroughly. I only hope it does not turn out to be a case of some disgruntled individual trying to defame his unit or getting back at his hierarchy for some unrelated disciplinary/administrative issue. Am sure this will be looked into thoroughly by the BSF chain of command".

Speaking about the video of the jawan that went viral, Congress leader, Sandeep Dikshit said, “It is not easy to stand on border under such heavy climatic conditions. If there is any sort of flaw within the concerned authorities should take a stand”.

Taking a shot at the government Pavan Verma of JD (U) said, “We are saved by our jawans, the government is answerable of such a condition being faced by the jawans on the border”.

While speaking to NewsX, Fomer ADG, BSF, PK Mishra, said, “A check has to be made to bring out whether the video is original or otherwise”.

Let Gen (R) BS Jaiswal said, “Food is the most basic thing which is focused on for jawans as they are already living far from their families”.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Govt of India and Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju said, "Taken serious note of a BSF Jawan video. But during my regular visit to border posts I find high level of satisfactions amongst the jawans".

After the video went viral, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan's plight. I have asked the Home Secretary to immediately seek a report from the BSF and take appropriate action”.