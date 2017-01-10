BJP MP Sakhsi Maharaj’s ‘4 wives, 40 children’ remark earns him notice from EC

New Delhi: A show cause notice has been issued by the Election Commission (EC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakhsi Maharaj for violating the Model Code of Conduct for his derogatory remark.

The show cause notice which was issued last night said that the BJP MP had violated the model code that had been brought into force on January 4 following the announcement of assembly polls in five states, including the much-talked elections of Uttar Pradesh.

Last week while speaking at a ‘sant sammelan’ in Meerut, Maharaj had said that those who talk of 4 wives and 40 children are responsible for the increase in population in the country. (Desh mein samasyaein khadi ho rahi hain jansankhya ke karan. Uske liye Hindu zimmedar nahin hain, Zimmedar toh wo hain jo chaar biwion aur chalees bachchon ki baatein karte hain).

Reacting on the show cause notice by the EC, Sakshi Maharj said, "Have asked for copy of notice in Hindi. I expressed concern on increasing population in the country". Have asked for copy of notice in Hindi. I expressed concern on increasing population in the country: Sakshi Maharaj on EC notice to him pic.twitter.com/2O2HFsnkwy — ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017 He further defended his act by saying, "Didn't mean to hurt sentiments of any community. You can watch the video, have not named any community". Didn't mean to hurt sentiments of any community. You can watch the video, have not named any community: Sakshi Maharaj on EC notice to him pic.twitter.com/vg7x1TbpcA — ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017

While addressing the sammelan he also said that the money earned from cattle slaughter was being used to fund terrorism.

In the notice issued to Sakhsi Maharaj bt EC, he has been given time till tomorrow morning to file his reply as to why no action should be taken against him for his controversial remark.