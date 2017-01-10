'Saamna' lashes out at Manohar Parrikar; says no reduction in terror attacks post demonetisation

Mumbai: Popular Marathi Daily 'Saamna' which is the mouth piece of Shiv Sena on Tuesday lashed out at Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and slammed the demonetisation drive by urging the government to release the number of deaths of soldiers post the note ban.

The piece in the editorial column of Saamna carries the following: “Even after informing that demonetisation drive has reduced the rising militant attack, Akhnoor attack and killing of three soldiers has been contrary of what is being claimed."

The statement was published a day after the terror attack in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir which led to the death of 3 General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel.

Here are some of the terror attacks that took place post November 08:

* On December 29, there was an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora that injured 2 army men.

* On December 17 terrorists attacked an army convoy that killed 3 soldiers.

* On December 9, a gunfight broke out between holed up militants and security forces.

* An encounter in Anantnag ended on January 9 after being underway for 3 days.

The 'Saamna' article further draws attention to the fact that during earlier terrorist attacks public places were being targeted but in recent times army and army bases have been directly under the terrorists’ targets. This does go to prove that the terrorists have not at all been affected or demotivated by the cash crunch drive.

Also Read: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between security forces and terrorists at Bandipora, J&K

The editorial ends by mentioning that politics over demonetisation should stop and government should release the number of deaths of soldiers post their note ban move.