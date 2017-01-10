BJP’s star-studded UP poll campaign likely to include Jackie Shroff and Arjun Rampal

New Delhi: In a fresh development which might come as a big jolt to all the parties competing against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming assembly elections is that Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Arjun Rampal are likely to join the BJP on Tuesday.

If sources are to be believed, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Rampal are going to be the party’s star campaigners during the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Following the report, both the Bollywood stars are expected to reach the BJP head quarters in the national capital in a while for their induction where the BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will be meeting the duo.

Elections in the state of UP will take place in 7 phases with March 11 as the counting day.

(More inputs to follow...)