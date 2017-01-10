Delhi Police nabs 2 in fake currency racket; notes worth Rs 6.5 lakh printed by duo
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday morning arrested 2 people who were allegedly involved in the fake currency racket.
 
As per reports, police held the duo for allegedly printing fake currency notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 worth Rs 6.5 lakh.
 
 
Of the entire 6.5 lakh that the duo printed, the Police have recovered fake currency worth Rs 6 lakh and 10 thousand. Currency worth Rs. 20,000 had already been used by the two arrested men.
 
