Demonetisation: Rs 3 to 4 lakh crore of evaded tax money in banks

New Delhi: The first major push to demonetisation policy, launched on November 8 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came to notice after the government found that around Rs 3-4 lakh cr of evaded tax money could have been deposited into banks during the window of 50-days given by the government in order to get rid of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

After the details poured in, a senior official said Income Tax Department has been asked to scrutinise details and send notices to concerned depositors of Rs 3-4 lakh crore on which tax could have been evaded.

Further disclosing the matter, the official said that the cash deposits of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per account which totalled to Rs 42,000 cr were found to have same details such as PAN id and mobile number which will be looked into by the Income-Tax Department.

Commenting on the matter, a concerned official said, "Starting from November 8, 2016 various reports were called for from the banks based on different threshold of cash deposits made by different categories of persons. The reports were collated and analysed based on intelligence which has been available in the Government data bases. Till now Rs 25,000 cr has been deposited in cash in dormant bank accounts post demonetisation".

An official further added that an amount of more than Rs 10,700 cr has been deposited in different bank accounts in North Eastern states post demonetisation.

As per reports, the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate are looking into the alleged scam where Rs 16,000 cr deposited in different accounts of cooperative banks. An amount of more than Rs 13,000 cr has been deposited in Reginal Rural banks. Also, Rs 80,000 cr of repayments of loan was done through cash post demonetisation.

The 50-day window to deposit the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in banks came to an end on December 30. However, people still have time to exchange the currency notes at designated RBI counters till March 31 after giving valid reasons for missing the previous deadline.