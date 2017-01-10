Mamata Banerjee blames PM Modi for 120 deaths post demonetisation; demands resignation

New Delhi: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee continues her attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his demonetisation move.

The Bengal Chief Minister attacked PM Modi on Tuesday by holding him responsible for the death of 120 people in the light of demonetisation which was announced on November 8, 2016.

“Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 120+ deaths (of) demonetisation victims," she tweeted.

Terming demonetisation a "shameless flop show", the Bengal CM on Monday had announced 3-day nationwide protests starting from Tuesday demanding PM Modi's resignation.

"Trinamool Congress is organising nationwide protests against Modi babu's shameless flop-show NoteBandi," Banerjee said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She had also demanded the removal of restrictions on cash withdrawals in banks imposed after the November 8 note ban.