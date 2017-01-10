More than 41,000 petrol pumps go cashless with Paytm

New Delhi: Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Monday announced its partnership with more than 41,000 petrol pumps across India to accredit its cashless payment solution.

Under this partnership, the two and four wheeler owners will now be able to pay for their fuel bills by using Paytm at zero surcharges.

Paytm's cashless payment solution will give people a relief from the hassles of tendering exact change. The initiative has been welcomed by the country's oil industry.

The app Paytm is now available in 10 regional languages that includes Hindi and is currently catering to over two million offline merchants across India.

Kiran Vasireddy, Senior VP of Paytm said, "We have currently enabled our zero-cost cashless payments at more than 41,000 petrol pumps across 550 districts. We are confident commuters across India will find our service extremely convenient and useful."