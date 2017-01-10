BSF jawan video: Mess Commander asked to go on leave

New Delhi: After the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Badur Yadav uploaded a video on Facebook showing the plight of soldiers and how they live while they perform their duties, the BSF has told the mess commander to go on leave.

The BSF promised that a fair inquiry would be done in the matter.

Earlier, BSF had said that constable Tej Bahadur as an individual, has had a difficult past. From the initial days of his career, he has needed regular counselling.

Apart from denying the allegations, the BSF criticised the constable and tagged him as a habitual offender of absenteeism without permission, chronic alcoholism and with misbehaving with his superiors. “For such reasons, individual has served mostly in headquarters under supervision of some dedicated superior officer,” BSF added.

On Monday, Tej posted a video which garnered a lot of attention from all the corners. In the video, he talked about the inedible food that he and the other soldiers are expected to eat and how the senior officials misbehave with them.

The video shows shots of burnt chappatis and runny daal, where Yadav's voice can be heard saying that there are even times when the soldiers have to go to sleep on an empty stomach.

"I will show you that we get only one paratha in the breakfast that too without any curry or pickle. We get it (stuffed chapatti) only with a cup of tea. In afternoon, we get 'daal' and its only turmeric and salt and nothing else. I will also show you the condition of chapattis," says Yadav.