SC will take decision on Jallikattu: Environment Minister Anil Dave

Chennai: Amid the uproar from Tamil Nadu political leaders to promulgate an ordinance enabling the holding of Jallikattu, Union Environment Minister Anil Dave on Tuesday said that the ministry cannot take a decision on the fate of the bull taming event for this year's Pongal festival.

Citing that the Supreme Court knows the tradition of Tamil Nadu, Dave said, "Matter is in the hand of SC and we can't take a decision right now." He said that the Centre has nothing to do with the matter. "I am keeping a close eye on this matter," he said.

In January 2016, the apex court declined to vacate its order barring Jallikattu, the bull taming sport event which is held during the Pongal festival, leaving many upset in Tamil Nadu. Later, the court banned the conduct of Jallikattu in May 2014.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in a letter, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promulgate an ordinance enabling the conduct of Jallikattu, citing that the festival holds great importance for the people of Tamil Nadu.