Manish Sisodia drops a big hint; Arvind Kejriwal could be next Punjab CM

| Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:56
Manish Sisodia on Tuesday indicated that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal might be the new Chief Minister of Punjab

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday indicated that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal might be the new Chief Minister of Punjab if Aam Aadmi Party emerges victorious in the upcoming Assembly election. 
 
Sisodia dropped the big hint at a election rally in Mohali where he urged voters to vote for Kejriwal as he will be the face of Punjab. 
 
 
Meanwhile, opposition has hit out at Arvind Kejriwal for his gameplan in Punjab. 
 
"This is a gameplan of AAP. If Kejriwal becomes CM of Punjab, it would clearly mean he has dumped Delhi," said BJP leader RP Singh. 
 
Former Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal also attacked AAP for not showing trust in Punjabis. 
 
"By asking people to vote for Kejriwal as Punjab CM, Manish Sisodia has exposed their plan. It proves he doesn't trust Punjabis," he said. 
 
Punjab is set to go for polls on February 4. The result of the election will be announced on March 11. 
