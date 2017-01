New Delhi: At least 5 people were injured when a toy train of the Darjeeling Himalyan Railway derailed in Kurseong.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital. The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Earlier in September, 2 British nationals were killed, while 13 others were injured when three coaches of the chartered Kalka-Shimla toy train carrying a group of tourists from Britain derailed near Parwanoo.

(More details are awaited..)