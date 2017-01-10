Rose Valley scam: Babul Supriyo sends notice to Tapas Paul, Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday sent legal notices to Trinamool Congress MPs including Saugata Roy, Tapas Paul and Mahua Moitra for misusing his name in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Tapas Paul had allegedly accused the singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo of not only involvement but also "tricking" him into the fraud.

The former Union minister Saugata Roy, during a TV broadcast had also alleged that Supriyo had received cash from the Rose Valley Group.

The Trinamool, including its chairperson and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have repeatedly alleged Supriyo's involvement with the company and demanded his arrest.

Supriyo, in his defence, came down heavily on Banerjee over the attacks on BJP activists in Bengal following the arrest of Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on January 3 in the scam.

After Bandyopadhyay's arrest, suspected Trinamool activists attacked the BJP Bengal headquarters in Kolkata and injured over a dozen BJP workers. Supriyo's Kolkata residence was also attacked on Wednesday.

"Don't want to make an issue of the attack on my house. Rather the issue is why the BJP activists are being attacked and party offices being gheraoed across Bengal," Supriyo said.

"The Chief Minister (Banerjee) is saying they will keep our party offices surrounded unless Bandyopadhyay is released. This is illogical, to say the laast," said Supriyo.

The minister rejected the Trinamool's claims of political vendetta behind the arrests of their party MPs.