NewsX exclusive: There is no political crisis in Tamil Nadu, says Sasikala's husband M Natarajan

New Delhi: M Natarajan, husband of AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan has reiterated that there is no political crisis in Tamil Nadu.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Natarajan also hit out at centre for imposing ban on Jallikattu.

"Jallikattu is a very important event. There is no cruelty during the fight, no bulls are killed," he said.

He also said that central govt cannot force a language on anyone.

“Sanskrit is a dead language, whereas Tamil is widely practiced. No govt order can kill a language,” he said.