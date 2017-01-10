CBI Court sends Sekhar Reddy, two others to 12-day custody

Chennai: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday sent three persons including industrialist Sekhar Reddy to 12-day CBI custody in connection with a money laundering case.

Reddy was arrested in December after an accounted wealth of Rs 90 crore cash including the new Rs 2,000 notes, and 100 kg gold was unearthed in a raid conducted by the Income Tax department.

On December 21, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kolkata-based businessman and hawala trader Parasmal Lodha for converting over Rs 25 crore demonetised notes linked to Reddy and Delhi-based Rohit Tandon into new currency.

Last week, the CBI court sent Lodha to judicial custody, till January 16. An Additional Sessions Judge sent Lodha to 14 days judicial custody after ED told court that he is not required for further custodial interrogation.