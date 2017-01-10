We are on threshold of becoming world's most digitised economy: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat summit

Gandhinagar: India's strength lies in demography, democracy, and demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.
Calling 'democracy' India's biggest strength, the Prime Minister said: "Some people say democracy cannot deliver effective and fast track governance, but we have seen in last two and a half years, it is possible to deliver quick results as well."
The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held here on January 10-13 with the central focus of "Sustainable Economic and Social Development".
Here are the highlights of the speech:
* We are keen to promote tourism in a big way and this needs tourism infrastructure: PM Modi in Gandhinagar
* We have become 6th largest manufacturing country in the world
* Make in India has become the biggest brand that India ever had
* My Govt is strongly committed to continue the reforms of Indian economy; have placed highest emphasis on ease of doing business
* Despite the global slowdown we have registered excellent growth. India is a bright spot in the global economy
* Believe me, we are on a threshold of becoming the world's most digitised economy
* In doing this, digital technology has played a key role. I often say that e-governance is easy and effective governance
* We have seen in last two and a half year that it is possible to deliver quick results in democratic setup as well
* Over last 2 1/2 years, we’ve also evolved a culture of healthy competitions among states, being rated on parameters on good governance
* Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also represents the business spirit of India
* I express my gratitude to the partner countries and other organisations for this event, particularly thank Japan and Canada
PM Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit
