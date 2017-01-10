We are on threshold of becoming world's most digitised economy: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat summit
| Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 20:32
First Published |
Gandhinagar: India's strength lies in demography, democracy, and demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.
 
Calling 'democracy' India's biggest strength, the Prime Minister said: "Some people say democracy cannot deliver effective and fast track governance, but we have seen in last two and a half years, it is possible to deliver quick results as well."
 
 
The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held here on January 10-13 with the central focus of "Sustainable Economic and Social Development".
 
Here are the highlights of the speech:
 
* We are keen to promote tourism in a big way and this needs tourism infrastructure: PM Modi in Gandhinagar
 
* We have become 6th largest manufacturing country in the world
 
* Make in India has become the biggest brand that India ever had
 
* My Govt is strongly committed to continue the reforms of Indian economy; have placed highest emphasis on ease of doing business
 
* My government is strongly committed to continue the reform of the Indian economy
 
* Despite the global slowdown we have registered excellent growth. India is a bright spot in the global economy
 
* Believe me, we are on a threshold of becoming the world's most digitised economy
 
* In doing this, digital technology has played a key role. I often say that e-governance is easy and effective governance
 
* We have seen in last two and a half year that it is possible to deliver quick results in democratic setup as well
 
* Over last 2 1/2 years, we’ve also evolved a culture of healthy competitions among states, being rated on parameters on good governance
 
* Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also represents the business spirit of India
 
* I express my gratitude to the partner countries and other organisations for this event, particularly thank Japan and Canada
 
* PM Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit
 

 

