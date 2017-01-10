We are on threshold of becoming world's most digitised economy: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat summit

Gandhinagar: India's strength lies in demography, democracy, and demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

Calling 'democracy' India's biggest strength, the Prime Minister said: "Some people say democracy cannot deliver effective and fast track governance, but we have seen in last two and a half years, it is possible to deliver quick results as well."

The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held here on January 10-13 with the central focus of "Sustainable Economic and Social Development".

Here are the highlights of the speech: