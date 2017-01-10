Pakistani arrested after found living illegally in Ghaziabad

By
| Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 19:37
First Published |
Pakistani, Ghaziabad, living illegally, voter ID, Mohammad Younus, visa rules, buying land, bank account

The Pakistani also bought property in his name

Ghaziabad: A Pakistani man was arrested here on Tuesday for violating visa rules by buying land, getting into the voters' list and obtaining a voter ID, police said.

The police stumbled on the identity of Mohammad Younus, from Karachi in Pakistan, who had been living in Dasna on a long-term visa since 1956.

Also Read: Hong Kong to withdraw visa on arrival facility for Indians

He also bought property in his name, a police officer said.

"Although he has not been interrogated properly, we are sure he may have opened a bank account also," said the officer.

Younus has been booked under the Foreigners Act.

Tags:
Pakistani, Ghaziabad, living illegally, voter ID, Mohammad Younus, visa rules, buying land, bank account
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.