Ranchi: Armed men on Tuesday looted Rs 5 lakh from a cooperative bank in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, police said.

The criminals, with their faces covered, entered the bank at Chatra Mode, about 110 km from here, held its manager at gun point and took away the money from the locker.

The criminals locked the customers in the bank in a room before fleeing.

According to police, the loot included Rs 60,000 in old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.