Poverty forces mother to ‘sell’ her newborn

New Delhi: A woman hailing from the Kendrapara district of Odisha allegedly sold her newborn baby because of the poverty.

The woman, a homeless Scheduled Tribe woman who was deserted by her husband, sold her newly born baby to neighbours for Rs 2000, reported Orissadairy.com.

The woman is a mother of two.

After the incident was reported, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the District collector to look into the matter and submit a report within four weeks.

In a similar incident, a woman in Kozhikode's Payyanakkal sold her newborn baby to a childless couple due to poverty.