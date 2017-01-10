Poverty forces mother to ‘sell’ her newborn
By
| Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 21:08
First Published |
Odisha, Odisha mother sells baby, Odisha Scheduled Tribe woman, Scheduled Tribe woman, Woman sells baby, Odisha woman poverty, Kendrapara, Odisha latest news, National news

A woman in Odisha sold her newborn baby because of the poverty | Image for representation

New Delhi: A woman hailing from the Kendrapara district of Odisha allegedly sold her newborn baby because of the poverty.

The woman, a homeless Scheduled Tribe woman who was deserted by her husband, sold her newly born baby to neighbours for Rs 2000, reported Orissadairy.com.

Also read: Watch RPF personnel mercilessly beat up differently abled man

The woman is a mother of two.

After the incident was reported, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the District collector to look into the matter and submit a report within four weeks.

In a similar incident, a woman in Kozhikode's Payyanakkal sold her newborn baby to a childless couple due to poverty. 

 

Tags:
Odisha, Odisha mother sells baby, Odisha Scheduled Tribe woman, Scheduled Tribe woman, Woman sells baby, Odisha woman poverty, Kendrapara
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.