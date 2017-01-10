BSF jawan Tej Bahadur's father speaks on video issue

New Delhi: Amid the huge controversy over the video showing grievous conditions faced by Indian soldiers stationed at the border regions, Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's father spoke up for the first time.

Tej Bahadur’s father said that his son visited home in December last and told him about the conditions the jawans on the border were facing.

“He came home in December and said he cannot live there (border station). He said that the authorities didn’t supply food for the jawans,” Bahadur’s father said.

The nation was taken aback after BSF constable Tej Bahadur shared videos on social networking platform Facebook showing poor quality of food provided to the soldiers stationed on the Indo-Pakistan border.

However, BSF denied all his allegations and said that the constable was a habitual offender.