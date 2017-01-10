2 held for printing, circulating Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 counterfeit notes in Delhi

New Delhi: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 in southwest Delhi, the police said, adding that fake notes of the face value of Rs 6 lakh were also seized from their possession.

The police said the accused -- Ashish, 23, the mastermind behind the racket and a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Krishan, 25, a resident of Najafgarh were arrested on Monday night from southwest Delhi's Bindapur area during a police raid.

They had been running a syndicate involved in printing and circulating fake new currency notes.

The police had sent a decoy customer after receiving a tip-off that two persons in possession of fake currency notes are trading it at fifty per cent of the amount.

Also Read: Indian economy suffering after note ban: New York Times

"When Ashish and Krishan called the decoy customer to deliver fake new currency notes at Kiran Garden in Bindapur, the police teams arrested them while trading over Rs 4,000 in fake Rs 500 currency notes," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surender Kumar said.

Besides seizing fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 of the face value of Rs 6 lakh from their possession, the police also seized a CPU, printer and a keyboard, Kumar said.

During interrogation, they told police that Ashish was a mobile repairing technician and Krishan was a computer expert. They used to print counterfeit currency notes with the help of computer, high-quality scanner and printer, the officer said.

"Ashish and Krishan told police that they wanted to live luxurious life and build a bungalow in their native place in Uttar Pradesh," the DCP said.