Five stolen shehnais of Late Ustad Bismillah Khan recovered; grandson, 2 others arrested

New Delhi: The stolen shehnais belonging to the legendary Indian musician Ustad Bismillah Khan were recovered by the Varanasi Special Task Force on Tuesday.

“Five stolen shehnais of Late Ustad Bismillah Khan recovered by Varanasi STF, grandson and 2 Goldsmith arrested,” ANI tweeted.

Police have arrested the grand of late Ustad Bismillah Khan and two others in connection with the theft of maestro’s shehnais on December 4.

The shehnais were recovered from a jewellery shop and were in a melted condition, police said.

"Over one kg of melted silver along with one shehnai made of wood and silver have been recovered from the possession of the jewellers. The stolen shehnais were sold to the local jewellers for a meagre Rs 17,000 and melted," said STF SSP Amit Pathak.

The family of Bismillah had lodged a complaint on December 5 after the theft.

Since the death of Bismillah Khan in 2006, they have been demanding for a museum to preserve the maestro’s memorabilia.