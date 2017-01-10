Pravasi Haryana Divas kicks off in Gurugram
By
| Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 23:02
First Published |
Pravasi Haryana Divas, Gurugram, Delhi, Kaptan Singh Solanki,Manohar Lal Khattar, national news, news in english

The celebrations of the first-ever Pravasi Haryana Divas kicked off in Gurugram on Tuesday

Gurugram: The celebrations of the first-ever Pravasi Haryana Divas kicked off here on Tuesday with an invitation to Harayanvis around the world to make a significant contribution in the development of state and reconnect themselves with their roots.
 
More than 400 Pravasis of Haryanvi origin from 33 different countries attended the event at the Kingdom of Dreams here.
 
 
Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Piyush Goel, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, several Haryana ministers and renowned cricketer Kapil Dev were among the prominent personalities present on this occasion.
 
A colorful cultural programme was also organised on the occasion where Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, Surendra Sharma and Arun Jaimini regaled the audience.
Tags:
Pravasi Haryana Divas, Gurugram, Delhi, Kaptan Singh Solanki, Manohar Lal Khattar, National News, News in English
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.