Pravasi Haryana Divas kicks off in Gurugram

Gurugram: The celebrations of the first-ever Pravasi Haryana Divas kicked off here on Tuesday with an invitation to Harayanvis around the world to make a significant contribution in the development of state and reconnect themselves with their roots.

More than 400 Pravasis of Haryanvi origin from 33 different countries attended the event at the Kingdom of Dreams here.

Also Read: Haryana CM Khattar to go to 50 villages never visited by any minister

Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Piyush Goel, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, several Haryana ministers and renowned cricketer Kapil Dev were among the prominent personalities present on this occasion.

A colorful cultural programme was also organised on the occasion where Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, Surendra Sharma and Arun Jaimini regaled the audience.