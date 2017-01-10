Rahul Gandhi to preside over Congress national convention

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will preside over a convention -- Jan Vedna Sammelan -- here on Wednesday to reflect on the sufferings of the people in the wake of demonetisation, a party leader said on Tuesday.

"The convention will highlight the pains and sufferings of the people due to the note ban policy of the Modi government. The party will also highlight the anti-people policies of the government," said Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil.

The convention will be held from 10 am to 4 pm at Talkatora Stadium here.

Earlier, Gandhi has presided over the party's foundation day function in December and also chaired a meeting of the party's Working Committee in the absence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Asked whether Sonia Gandhi will be present at the convention, Gohil said that Rahul Gandhi led the agitation against demonetisation, so he would preside over it.

"Rahul Gandhi has led the agitation against demonetisation and therefore he'll preside over the Jan Vedna Sammelan.

"We have got a leadership in Rahul Gandhi, who is not mad for power. We have a system. Tomorrow's (Wednesday) Jan Vedna Sammelan has been called to raise the issues of the people," he added.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, members of the Congress Working Committee, senior party leaders and state leaders will be present at the convention.

"There will be discussions. Every member will express views and share ideas. The party will also pay respect to all those who lost their lives due to demonetisation," the party spokesperson said.

A resolution would be passed on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth centenary (which will take place this year), said Gohil.

"The Congress will also decide its future course of action with regard to demonetisation and other issues," he said.