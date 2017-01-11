Congress leader Manish Tewari appointed senior fellow of US think tank

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari has been appointed senior fellow of US-based think tank Atlantic Council, headquartered in Washington DC.
"Appointed distinguished senior fellow globally respected Think Tank Atlantic Council HQ Washington DC," tweeted Tewari, who is also a spokesperson for the Congress.
Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Manish Tewari Joins Atlantic Council as Distinguished Senior Fellow https://t.co/fp0zMZIXqN
— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) January 10, 2017
