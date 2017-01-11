Delhi Police constable thrashed by unidentified assailants
By
| Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 06:47
First Published |
Delhi Police, constable, unidentified assailants, thrash, on-duty, Mohammad Alam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chinmoy Biswal, latest news, Delhi news, Delhi Police constable thrashed by assailants

The miscreants than thrashed Alam before fleeing from the spot, he said.

New Delhi: An on-duty constable of Delhi Police was thrashed by two unidentified men after he asked them to drive their car carefully, police said on Tuesday.
 
Police said the incident took place on Monday night at Vasant Kunj area in south Delhi, when the men, who were in an overspeeding car hit a police barricade. 
 
 
"When constable Mohammad Alam, who was on duty there, told them to drive carefully, they came out from their car and started misbehaving with him," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chinmoy Biswal.
 
The miscreants than thrashed Alam before fleeing from the spot, he said.
 
Alam received injuries at his knee. A case was registered against the two men and police are examining the CCTV footage to identify them, the officer said.
 
Tags:
Delhi Police, Constable, unidentified assailants, Thrash, on-duty, Mohammad Alam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chinmoy Biswal, Latest News, Delhi news
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.