Delhi Police constable thrashed by unidentified assailants

New Delhi: An on-duty constable of Delhi Police was thrashed by two unidentified men after he asked them to drive their car carefully, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place on Monday night at Vasant Kunj area in south Delhi, when the men, who were in an overspeeding car hit a police barricade.

"When constable Mohammad Alam, who was on duty there, told them to drive carefully, they came out from their car and started misbehaving with him," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chinmoy Biswal.

The miscreants than thrashed Alam before fleeing from the spot, he said.

Alam received injuries at his knee. A case was registered against the two men and police are examining the CCTV footage to identify them, the officer said.