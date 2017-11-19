The killing of Owaid — the nephew of the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, was confirmed by Director General of police (DGP) SP Vaid. Taking to his Twitter handle, DGP said that one of the 6 militants killed has been identified as the nephew of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. Confirming the major breakthrough for security forces in Kashmir, the DGP further added that the slain militants belonged to Pakistan.

Coming out as a major jolt to a notorious terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Indian security forces shot dead six terrorists belonging to the organisation. One of the killed terrorists was identified as the nephew of a Pakistan-based terror mastermind accused of planning the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, in north Kashmir on Saturday. In the Bandipora encounter that took place near Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir, one elite Indian Air Force (IAF) commando was killed and one army jawan suffered injuries.

The killing of Owaid — the nephew of the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, was confirmed by Director General of police (DGP) SP Vaid. Taking to his Twitter handle, DGP said that one of the 6 militants killed has been identified as the nephew of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. Confirming the major breakthrough for security forces in Kashmir, the DGP further added that the slain militants belonged to Pakistan. The killing of Lakhvi’s nephew is being perceived as a major win for the forces as Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is said to be a close relative of LeT founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed. Saeed is currently facing charges of planning and executing strikes on India’s financial capital on November 26, 2008, that killed 166 people and left scores injured.

Confirming the end of the Bandipora encounter, SP Vaid also said that 2 of the killed terrorist were identified as Zargam and Mehmood, were LeT commanders. He further said, “All of the terrorists neutralised today were Pakistanis”. As per reports, Mehmood was accused of murdering a Border Security Force (BSF) constable Rameez Parrey this September, in his home in Hajin, Bandipora, when he was on leave from duty. As per reports, Mehmood along with his associates stormed into the home of Kashmiri BSF constable, shooting him dead and inflicting gunshot wounds on four of his family members.