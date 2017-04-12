In yet another ugly case of triple talaq, a woman in Aligarh has set on a dharna outside her husband’s house in Hamdard Nagar in Jamalpur area after she was divorced (triple talaq) by her husband without informing her.

The visuals show the woman banging the door of her husband’s house but it seems her cries fall on deaf ears.

The victim, identified as Rehana, has called the talaq as unjustified. She says she will not accept the decision announced by her husband and that she would will fight for her and her four-year-old child’s rights in the court.

Talking to NewsX, the 27-year-old Rehana said that she had a fight with her husband following which she went to her mother’s home in Bulandshahr and when she returned, her neighbours told her that her husband had divorced her.

“My husband beat me and threw me out of the house. He even told me to get an amount of Rs 1 lakh from my parents,” Rehana said.

A case has been registered in this regard and police are investigating the matter.