Pakistan sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death over alleged espionage charges without even informing the Indian government. The Bhopal police on Wednesday said that it has been feeding a Pakistani spy for over 10 months.

When Sarabjit Singh and many others were being tormented in Pakistani prisons over vague charges of being a spy, Indian police had been taking care of and even sheltering Sajeed Muneer, a Pakistani spy.

Sajeed Muneer was jailed for 12 years after the espionage charges against him were proved right. After Muneer’s release, the Pakistan Government gave a deaf ear to all the extradition requests put forward by the Indian Government.

After Pakistan government’s indifference, Sajeed Muneer became a default responsibility of the Bhopal police. After his release in 2016, the District Special Branch (DSB) has been taking care of him.

While speaking to a news agency, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bhadoria said that each and every angle has been examined and discussed after his release but Pakistan is delaying the process of deporting.

Sajeed Muneer was arrested by the Bhopal police in 2004 after he was caught collecting some official secret material from the army regiment. In the beginning, he impersonated himself as an Indian national. Later, it was found that Muneer was lured by the ISI while he was on a hideout after a murder case.

One of the biggest issues being discussed in India at this time is the sentencing of death penalty for Kulbhushan Jadhav by the Pakistan Military Court.