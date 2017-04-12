After three days of protests, normalcy returned in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as the separatists called off the two-day shutdown.

The educational institutions, public transport, shops and other businesses began functioning normally after three days of shutdown due to the killing of civilians in the Sunday by-election.

Srinagar city buzzed with life as the movement of traffic and pedestrians began on Wednesday.

Parents hurried their children to schools and they were seen waiting for buses.

Shopkeepers started lifting the shutters of their establishments as tension across the valley came down after the Election Commission postponed the Anantnag parliamentary bypoll to May 25.

The bypoll was otherwise scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities removed additional deployment of police and paramilitary forces at traffic crossings and busy streets in Srinagar and other places.

The movement was only restricted around sensitive installations in the valley.

The separatists have asked people to resume normal activities and thanked them for staying away from bypoll in which only 7 per cent voter turnout — the lowest in the valley in the last 27 years — was recorded.

Eight civilians were killed in the clashes between protesters and security forces.

Most polls related violence occurred in Budgam district where authorities have ordered re-polling at 38 stations on Thursday.