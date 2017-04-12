The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan after working for around 176 hours during a month-long budget session.

Mahajan told the house that 8.12 hours were wasted due to disruptions. The Lok Sabha held 28 sittings during the session.

Hailing the session as “very fruitful and productive”, she said the house passed 24 bills including on Goods and Services Tax.