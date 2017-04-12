At a time when the differences between the two countries are only widening, India has shown a gesture of goodwill by saving a helpless Pakistani crew near the Gujarat Coast.

Despite the repeated betrayals by Pakistan, Indian navy jumped to the rescue of Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir.

NewsX has got access to four exclusive video clips that show how India has set a precedent of remarkable courage and self-respect.

It shows Indian Coast Guard feeding the sailors and giving them medical treatment.

The rescue operation was conducted at the International Maritime Boundary line by Indian Coast Guard; ICGS Samrat ship after the Director General of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) called and requested the Director General of Indian Coast Guard to help the PMSA sailors.

According to reports, the Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Samrat and ICGS Arinjay managed to save two Pakistani sailors and retrieve the bodies of four Pak sailors.

The two sailors, who were rescued after 24 hours, wrote a thank you note to the Indian Coast Guard for saving their lives.

The rescued Pakistani sailors were handed over at the International Maritime Boundary line between India and Pakistan.