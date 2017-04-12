Taking place on Tuesday, a 45-year-old Convergys employee jumped to death from the seventh floor of her office building. The woman was allegedly suffering from depression.

Pooja Vardhan was an employee at Convergys call centre and was a resident of Pink Town house in DLF phase-3. She had been training for the last month at the call centre.

Because of issues related to work, Pooja was suffering from depression. The Convergys office is located at Sohna road in Gurgaon.

“She joined Convergys a month ago and was undergoing training. No suicide note has been found. A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter,” an official investigating the case said.

Pooja did not leave behind any suicide note. Police suspect that depression might’ve compelled her to take the step.