Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday lashed out at BJP govt in parliament and said govt is giving priority to cows over women.

“Govt must take steps for protection of women aggressively. You are protecting cows but atrocities are being committed on women,” Bachchan said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

BJP keen on protecting cows but not women: Jaya Bachchan https://t.co/Fbtd12Su5o pic.twitter.com/dsLNscmWMz — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 12, 2017

Bachchan’s angry remarks came amidst furore over BJP youth leader Yogesh Varshney’s comments against Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accusing her of police crackdown on a Hanuman Jayanti rally in Birbhum.

Varshney had called Mamata Banerjee a ‘demon’ and announced Rs 11 lakh reward for her head.

“When I saw the video, I only had one thought… that if anyone gets me Mamata Banerjee’s head I will give them 11 lakh,” Varshney had said.

Meanwhile, BJP has disowned the youth leader for his outrageous threat . The party is facing severe backlash for not taking action against so-called gau-rakshaks indulging in violence in the name of cow protection.