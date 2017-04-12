A former female employee of Delhi based news portal ScoopWhoop has filed a case of sexual assault against company’s co-founder Suparn Pandey.

The complaint was filed at Vasant Kunj (South) police station in late March wherein the complainant has accused Pandey of touching her inappropriately and sending her lewd videos. She also accused other co-founders of the company for abetting the harassment and not taking acction against Pandey.

As per additional deputy commissioner of police (South) Chinmoy Biswal, the case has been filed under IPC sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Biswal added that a probe is on to verify the allegations and no arrests have been made so far.

This is the second controversy to hit an Indian start-up in recent days. Earlier in March, an FIR was registered against CEO of The Viral Fever Arunabh Kumar for sexually molesting a woman.