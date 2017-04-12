Looks like more trouble is in store for Art of Living (AOL) as a committee of experts appointed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found the organisation responsible for destroying Yamuna floodplain area during World Culture Festival in 2016.

The panel has told NGT that the rehabilitation of the Yamuna floodplains will cost Rs 13.9 crore.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Expert panel tells NGT that the rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains destroyed by AOL's 'World Culture Festival' will cost Rs 13.29 crores.</p>— ANI (@ANI_news) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ANI_news/status/852109965473001472″>April 12, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

World Culture Festival was held in 2016 on the banks of the Yamuna river to mark 35 years of the Art of Living amidst concerns by environmentalists.

Meanwhile, AoL has released a statement saying they will study the report and then decide on the course of action.

“Our legal team will study the report and decide on the appropriate future course of action,” said Art of Living spokesperson Kedar Desai.