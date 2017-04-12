The Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal and Seashore Group director Pravat Das in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Pal, who is in judicial custody after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his involvement in the scam, had moved the court seeking bail on health ground.

Pal had moved the high court after his bail plea was rejected in the special CBI court here.

Pal was arrested by CBI from Kolkata on December 30 last year. The actor-turned-politician, while working as a director of Rose Valley Group in 2010, had allegedly appointed his wife, daughter and niece in different positions.

Das, the younger brother of Seashore Group chief Prashant Das, was arrested on January 24, 2015 for his alleged link in the chit fund scam.