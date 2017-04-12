A newly wed woman committed suicide after taking a ‘selfie video’, blaming harassment by in-laws for taking the extreme step, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Balapur area in the old city of Hyderabad.

Anjum Faizan, 20, recorded a video statement and sent it to her mother before hanging herself. In this video, she said she was taking the step because of harassment by her husband Irfan, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. She signed off by requesting her mother to forgive her.

She ended her life at her house when she was alone. When her mother rushed home after receiving the message, she was already dead.

The woman was married to Irfan of Yakutpura area in January this year. Anjum’s relatives said her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry. She had come to her parents’ house some 10 days ago.

Police registered a case and were investigating.