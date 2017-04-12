There is no historical proof regarding the birth place of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama, in Sitamarhi in Bihar and it is a “matter of faith”, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Birthplace of Sita is a matter of faith, which does not rely on direct evidence. Archaeological Survey of India has not carried out any excavation in the district of Sitamarhi in Bihar so far. Hence, it does not have any historical proof regarding Sitamarhi as the birthplace of Sita,” Sharma told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by BJP member Prabhat Jha.

“However, Sita has been mentioned as having been born in Mithila region in Valmiki Ramayan which is presently dated 2nd century BC,” he said.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh objected to the Minister’s remarks saying how could he say there was no evidence of Sita’s birthplace.

“You people have reached here (in government) in the name of Ram Mandir and Ram Sethu. How can you say there is no historical evidence of Sita’s birthplace,” he said, adding that the Culture Minister should apologise.

However, Sharma said Singh had not read the answer given by him “in its entirety”.